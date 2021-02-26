Yuvraj Singh Tweets About Condition of Motera Pitch, Irks Fans

India beat England by 10 wickets in the third Test match on a pitch that would not be forgotten for years. India ended England’s hope for playing New Zealand in the World Test Championship final after restricting them to 112 in the first innings and 81 in the second innings on a controversial pitch.

Axar Patel and Ashwin, the two Indian spinners, led the bowling attack wreaking havoc for the English Batsman – claiming 18 wickets in both the innings.