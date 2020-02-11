Yuvraj, Afridi Bat for India-Pakistan Bilateral Series

Former India and Pakistan players Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi said that cricket matches between the two countries will be better for the game as a whole. Afridi said that the series would be "bigger than the Ashes."

Both players have been part of teams that toured either countries in bilateral series. While they have retired from international cricket, Yuvraj and Afridi still play T20 leagues around the world.

"I remember playing against Pakistan in 2004, 2006 and 2008 in bilateral series. These days yeah, there has not been enough of that. But these things are not in our hands," Yuvraj told Sports360.