Yuvraj, Harbhajan Stand With Afridi in Fight Against COVID-19
With the world coming to a standstill due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons are trying their best to donate and help the needy as much as they can in these trying times. And former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, also joined hands with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi to help those in need.
Yuvraj urged his followers to support and donate Shahid Afridi foundation, which distributes ration to poor communities across Pakistan during a lockdown period in the country.
Posting on Twitter, Yuvraj wrote: "These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Lets do our bit, I am supporting Shahid Afridi and SA Foundation in this noble initiative of COVID-19.”
Harbhajan Singh had earlier praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances. Afridi donated disinfectant soap, material and food to the needy.
Twitterverse however, did not appreciate Yuvraj and Harbhajans support of the SA Foundation and many questioned the move by the cricketers,
The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan reached 1,865 on Tuesday, showing a constant upward trajectory with officials scrambling to contain the spread of the dreaded disease by appealing to the public to remain inside as people in many cities were seen roaming out.
(With inputs from IANS)
