Yuvraj, Harbhajan Stand With Afridi in Fight Against COVID-19

With the world coming to a standstill due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, sportspersons are trying their best to donate and help the needy as much as they can in these trying times. And former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, also joined hands with former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi to help those in need.

Yuvraj urged his followers to support and donate Shahid Afridi foundation, which distributes ration to poor communities across Pakistan during a lockdown period in the country.