Irfan Leaves A Heart-Warming Message as Yusuf Pathan Retires

Yusuf Pathan has announced retirement from international cricket. The Indian all-rounder played an integral part in India’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC World Cup 2011 – both the tournaments where India was crowned champion.

Pathan has 57 ODI and 22 T20I caps for India and was known for his power-hitting prowess. The batting all-rounder tallied a total of 236 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 146.58 in just 18 T20I innings. In ODIs, he has scored 10 runs in 41 ODI innings batting mostly as a finisher at an average of 27, and also picked 33 wickets.