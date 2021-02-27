Irfan Leaves A Heart-Warming Message as Yusuf Pathan Retires
In turn, Yusuf called him his ‘backbone’.
Yusuf Pathan has announced retirement from international cricket. The Indian all-rounder played an integral part in India’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and the ICC World Cup 2011 – both the tournaments where India was crowned champion.
Pathan has 57 ODI and 22 T20I caps for India and was known for his power-hitting prowess. The batting all-rounder tallied a total of 236 runs at a staggering strike-rate of 146.58 in just 18 T20I innings. In ODIs, he has scored 10 runs in 41 ODI innings batting mostly as a finisher at an average of 27, and also picked 33 wickets.
Yusuf Pathan made a massive impact in the IPL, having amassed 3,204 runs at a strike rate of 143 in 174 matches which includes 13 half-centuries and 1 century. He has also won the IPL thrice, once with Rajasthan Royals in 2007 and twice with Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and 2014 respectively.
After he announced his retirement, his brother and cricketer Irfan Pathan tweeted a stirring message for his brother.
In the post, Yusuf also expressed gratitude for his brother Irfan, and called him his ‘backbone’.
“I would also like to thank my brother and backbone Irfan Pathan who was always there for me during the highs and lows of my career,” Yusuf wrote.
Apart from his Irfan, Dinesh Karthik and Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated Yusuf on his career.
