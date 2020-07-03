Younis Khan ‘Brought a Knife to My Throat’, Reveals Grant Flower

While on Neil Manthorp’s show ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’ with his brother Andy, Grant was asked about the different kind of players he worked with in his time as a coach. His answer - “Younis Khan… quite tough to master.”

“I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice ... But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene.

“Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am,” Flower said.