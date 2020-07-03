Younis Khan ‘Brought a Knife to My Throat’, Reveals Grant Flower
Grant Flower has revealed that Younis Khan once didn’t take too kindly to feedback on hit batting.
Former Zimbabwe cricketer Grant Flower has made an interesting revelation from his time as Pakistan’s batting consultant.
He worked with the team for a span of 2 years starting July 2014 and has revealed in a recent podcast that former Pakistan cricketer Younis Khan held a knife to his throat when he tried to give him advice on his batting.
While on Neil Manthorp’s show ‘Following On Cricket Podcast’ with his brother Andy, Grant was asked about the different kind of players he worked with in his time as a coach. His answer - “Younis Khan… quite tough to master.”
“I remember one incident in Brisbane, during the Test, at breakfast, I tried to give him a bit of batting advice ... But he didn’t take kindly to my advice and brought a knife to my throat, with Mickey Arthur sitting alongside, who had to intervene.
“Yeah, it’s been interesting. But that’s part of coaching. It makes it a hell of a journey, and I’ve really enjoyed it. I’ve still got a lot to learn, but I’m very fortunate to be in the position I am,” Flower said.
While the PCB has not issued an official response, a source in the board told PTI that the impression of the incident during Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2016 ‘is not entirely true’.
“The impression being spread by Grant Flower is not entirely true. Younis apparently had jokingly picked up the butter knife and waved it around telling Grant to just let him have his breakfast end not give advice at the breakfast table,” the source has been quoted as saying by PTI.
