Azeem Rafiq Says Racism is Widespread in English Domestic Cricket

Rafiq said that the day after his son died, Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon "ripped shreds" off him in a manner he had never seen Moxon address anyone else at the club.

“Pretty early on, me and other people from an Asian background,” Rafiq said. “There were comments such as, ‘You lot sit there near the toilets,’ ‘Elephant washers.’ The word P*** was used constantly. And there just seemed to be an acceptance in the institution from the leaders and no one stamped it out.”

A former England U-19 captain himself, Rafiq recounted that he felt humiliated by the treatment meted out to him in his two spells at Yorkshire from 2008 to 2018. He pointed out that he was being looked at as a possible captain before reporting his concerns in 2017.

Then Rafiq said board minutes said he was “a problem, a troublemaker and an issue that needs to be resolved.”

This was followed by a 2017 preseason tour where Rafiq said he suffered abuse from a teammate in front of others.

“Gary Ballance walks over and goes, ‘Why are you talking to him? You know he’s a P***’ Or, ‘He’s not a sheikh, he’s got no oil,’” Rafiq recalled.

A fortnight ago, former England cricketer Ballance admitted to having used a racial slur against Rafiq at Yorkshire. Ballance had said, “this was a situation where best friends said offensive things to each other which, outside of that context, would be considered wholly inappropriate.”

A formal investigation was commissioned by Yorkshire in September 2020 into 43 allegations made by Rafiq, with seven of them upheld in a report released in September under pressure from the lawmakers staging the hearing on Tuesday.