Azeem Rafiq Incident Should Force ECB To Take a Stand Against Racism: Owais Shah

In recent weeks, one of the conversations that have rocked the world of cricket has been centred around racism, after former England U-19 captain Azeem Rafiq called out the abuse he had faced at Yorkshire, the most successful county.

Rafiq, who in 2012 became the youngest man to captain the Yorkshire side as well as the first person of Asian origin to do so, gave evidence of the abuse he had faced to the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

The 30-year-old’s harrowing testimony has not only shocked the cricketing world but also resulted in a call for change and course correction.

The well-travelled former England cricketer Owais Shah, who also has Pakistani roots like Rafiq, was quite clear that racism needs to eliminated not just in the sport but in society as well. Shah urged the England Cricket Board to take strong steps to fight the battle against racism so that another episode like this does not occur.