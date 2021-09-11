Yorkshire Admit Ex-Player Was Victim of Racial harassment & Bullying

"There is no question that Azeem Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment. He was also subsequently the victim of bullying. On behalf of all at YCCC, I wish to extend my sincere, profound and unreserved apologies to Azeem and to his family," said Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton.



The report upheld just seven of the 43 allegations dating back to 2002, claiming there was insufficient evidence to prove any further claims. Those which were detailed include examples of racist language and jokes, bullying Rafiq over his weight and fitness, and a failure to fully investigate initial complaints made to the club.



Among the allegations that were not upheld from the investigation are claims from Rafiq that he was treated unfairly due to race during his second spell with Yorkshire from 2016 to 2018, and the panel also found no cricketing decisions were made due to his race or religion.



"There were a great many people at the club who cared deeply for Azeem and who worked extremely hard over a long period to develop and assist him, both personally and professionally, and who celebrated his successes and championed him at the club. And there were others that worked exceptionally hard with him on his cricket, particularly when he struggled for form," said Hutton.



A team from the law firm Squire Patton Boggs led the investigation. It conducted 29 interviews with 26 participants. However, the statement also revealed "many individuals" refused to participate in the process.



Yorkshire has received criticism for the length of time the process has taken, including Rafiq. But the club said, "Whilst the process took longer than was hoped, the panel took the view that it was more important to get it right than to do it quickly."