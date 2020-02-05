Yes, I Am Black, That’s My Skin: South Africa’s Temba Bavuma

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma, who played a match-winning knock against England in the first ODI, has accepted that constantly being viewed through the prism of his skin colour has affected him.

On Tuesday, Bavuma (98) shared a 173-run second-wicket stand with skipper Quinton de Kock (107) as they chased down England's 259 with 14 balls to spare. Unfortunately, Bavuma just fell two runs short of a second ODI century as Chris Jordan skidded a ball through to trap him on his crease.

"It has been hard," Bavuma, who was speaking for the first time since his recall to the national team last month, was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.