Yashasvi Jaiswal & Coach Jwala Singh: A Combination Created by God

Yashasvi has kept his word and now it is time for the coach to deliver. But Jwala Singh has already done so much for the young cricketer and all this for the common love for cricket and how the coach believes that both had a similar back story.

There are certain things you don’t have any answer to. Whenever I sit with him, I ask him how there are certain special relationships blossom overnight. Actually he had the same backstory that I had. And I feel that it is one of the biggest reasons.

Jwala sir had provided a stranger kid with food and shelter.

“I had a similar dream. When I was 12 years of age I came from Gorakhpur to Mumbai. When he was telling me about his struggles – how nobody is supporting him, his father and mother stay far away. It felt as if I was talking to myself and I always had at the back of my mind that I will someday do something to support someone,” said Coach Jwala.