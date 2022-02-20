Yash Dhull Becomes 3rd Player to Score Century in Each Innings on Ranji Debut

Dhull, who was India captain during the victorious campaign at the 2022 U-19 World Cup, will be seen playing in the upcoming edition of the IPL as well after he was picked by Delhi Capitals.

At the World Cup, Dhull missed a couple of games after testing positive for COVID-19 along with a few more players during the group stage. However, the captain came back in style against Australia in the semi-final, scoring a century to help the team romp into the final. At the World Cup, Dhull scored 229 in 4 innings, with an average of 76.33, the highest among the Indian batters.

In Guwahati, in the first innings, Dhull played 150 deliveries for his 113 and smashed 18 fours during his stay in the middle. Lalit Yadav added 177 and Jonty Sidhu scored 71 as Delhi posted 452 in the first innings before Tamil Nadu turned on the style too. Shahrukh Khan scored 194 and Baba Indrajith scored 117 as Tamil Nadu took a first innings of 42 runs.

TN's Shahrukh Khan picked up the player of the match award for his game changing knock.

In the first round of the Ranji Trophy this season, Bihar’s Sakibul Gani rewrote the history books with a 341-run knock, becoming the first to score a triple century on debut in first-class cricket in the men’s game.