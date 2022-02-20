Yash Dhull Becomes 3rd Player to Score Century in Each Innings on Ranji Debut
Yash Dhull scored a century in the first innings on debut for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.
Yash Dhull has made a brilliant start to his senior cricket career, scoring a century in both innings on first class debut for Delhi, playing against Tamil Nadu in the Elite Group H game in Guwahati.
Yash Dhull becomes only the third to score a century in both innings on debut in the history of the Ranji Trophy after Nari Contractor for Gujarat (152 & 102 in 1952/53) and Virag Awate (126 & 112 in 2012/13) for Maharashtra.
Dhull, who opened the innings scored 113 in the first innings, and completed his century in the second with Delhi making the most of some batting time in the middle. When Dhull completed his century, Delhi was on 218/0. He brought up his hundred with a boundary through the covers of Shahrukh Khan. Dhull finished with 113 not out off 202 deliveries.
Dhull smashed Shahrukh for a boundary and six after that before the teams shook hands and the contest finished in a draw with TN taking three points due to their first innings lead.
At the other end, his opening partner Dhruv Shorey brought up his ton of 156 deliveries and finished with 107 not out.
Dhull, who was India captain during the victorious campaign at the 2022 U-19 World Cup, will be seen playing in the upcoming edition of the IPL as well after he was picked by Delhi Capitals.
At the World Cup, Dhull missed a couple of games after testing positive for COVID-19 along with a few more players during the group stage. However, the captain came back in style against Australia in the semi-final, scoring a century to help the team romp into the final. At the World Cup, Dhull scored 229 in 4 innings, with an average of 76.33, the highest among the Indian batters.
In Guwahati, in the first innings, Dhull played 150 deliveries for his 113 and smashed 18 fours during his stay in the middle. Lalit Yadav added 177 and Jonty Sidhu scored 71 as Delhi posted 452 in the first innings before Tamil Nadu turned on the style too. Shahrukh Khan scored 194 and Baba Indrajith scored 117 as Tamil Nadu took a first innings of 42 runs.
TN's Shahrukh Khan picked up the player of the match award for his game changing knock.
In the first round of the Ranji Trophy this season, Bihar’s Sakibul Gani rewrote the history books with a 341-run knock, becoming the first to score a triple century on debut in first-class cricket in the men’s game.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.