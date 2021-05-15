WV Raman Writes to Sourav Ganguly; Alleges Smear Campaign
The Cricket Advisory Committee brought back Ramesh Powar instead of Raman on 13 May, ahead of India’s of England.
Not offering WV Raman an extension as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team raised quite a few eyebrows in the recent past and the man himself has written to the BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly saying it would be “extremely disconcerting” if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than “my incompetency as a coach”.
The Cricket Advisory Committee brought back Ramesh Powar instead of Raman on 13 May, ahead of India’s full tour of England.
“I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic. Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now,” Raman wrote in his letter to Ganguly according to PTI.
“What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it.”
Raman noted that his letter was aimed at bringing up issues in case the BCCI president wishes to do a course correction.
“If I were to be rejected due to my incompetency as a coach, there is no argument on a judgment call at all. But what will be extremely disconcerting is if my candidature was rejected due to any other reasons,” said the former India opener who played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs between 1988 and 1997.
“Especially if it was due to allegations from people who were more focused on achieving their personal objectives at the expense of the overall hygiene and welfare of the Indian women’s team and the pride of the country.”
In his letter, Raman also touched upon the much discussed star culture in the team.
“If some people in the system have been highly accommodative to the extent of being seemingly obsequious to an accomplished performers for years on end and if that performer feels constrained to adhere to the culture, then I would leave it to you to decide if the coach was asking for too much.
“In a coaching career spanning 20 years, I have always created a culture in which the team always comes first and insisted on no individual overriding either the game or the team.”
He said “paying heed to only one individual’s views while disregarding everyone else’s over a long period of time has resulted in gaping holes in the process and the system”.
“The time has come for you two accomplished former legends to salvage women’s cricket falling which things could gather momentum in the wrong direction,” he warned.
“I have some suggestions that might help in the improvement of women’s cricket. I will be delighted to share those if you are interested,” he signed off.
(With PTI Inputs)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.