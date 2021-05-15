WV Raman Writes to Sourav Ganguly; Alleges Smear Campaign 

“I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic. Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now,” Raman wrote in his letter to Ganguly according to PTI.

“What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it.”

Raman noted that his letter was aimed at bringing up issues in case the BCCI president wishes to do a course correction.

“If I were to be rejected due to my incompetency as a coach, there is no argument on a judgment call at all. But what will be extremely disconcerting is if my candidature was rejected due to any other reasons,” said the former India opener who played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs between 1988 and 1997.

“Especially if it was due to allegations from people who were more focused on achieving their personal objectives at the expense of the overall hygiene and welfare of the Indian women’s team and the pride of the country.”