WTC Final: Virat Kohli & India Eye Greatest Title in Test Cricket 

Given the high stakes, India have rather gambled with a preparation consisting of net practice and intra-squad mock matches; as opposed to opponents New Zealand being pristinely tuned up following their victory in the two-Test series against England.

The Kiwis today constitute the most complete line-up in their history. Indeed, they are endowed with their best ever swing bowling combination, which is ideal for English conditions in June, and a world-class batsman in skipper Kane Williamson.

In fact, veteran Tim Southee and Trent Boult, a high quality left-arm exponent, have the ability to bend the ball in the air with greater control than their Indian counterparts.

The duo is likely to be supported by the 6' 8" Kyle Jamieson and either Neil Wagner or Ajaz Patel. The latter is in the frame because on the only occasions the Indians have figured in Tests at the Ageas Bowl, in 2014 and 2018, Moeen Ali with his unpretentious off-spin had proved to be a thorn in the visitors' flesh.

Pitches in New Zealand resemble English wickets. On such tracks 16 months ago, the Indian batting had failed miserably. There could, though, be a lifeline in that the International Cricket Council (ICC) feels obliged to facilitate a match going the distance. A short-lived affair would be an anti-climax, a bad advertisement, indeed disappointing for the 25 per cent of capacity crowd that would be permitted under Covid restrictions, not to mention the broadcast audiences and rights holders being likewise short-changed.