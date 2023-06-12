WTC Final: Shubman Gill Fined, Reprimanded by ICC Umpires For Social Media Post

Heavy fines have been levied on the Indian and Australian teams by the ICC for the slow over rate followed during the World Test Championship final, that Australia won by 209 runs at The Oval on Sunday.
Indian opener Shubman Gill has been fined and reprimanded further, for his social media post following his wicket on Saturday, which was found to be in breach of ICC's Code of Conduct's Article 2.7 which relates to “public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.”
Rohit Sharma's team will have no earnings from the game, with the ICC fining the entire squad 100 percent of their match fee. Australia too have been docked 80 percent of their match fee, for breaching Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.
Article 2.22 relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Umpire Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after India were observed to be five overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration while Australia were found to be four overs short, the ICC said in a press release.
Shubman Gill though has been docked a total of 115 percent of his match fee with an extra 15 percent being cut on an individual level - for his social media post on Cameron Green's contentious catch that got him out in the second innings.
Gill was found to be in breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Apart from the fine, he has been handed one demerit point since this was his first offence in the 2 year period of the WTC.
"The incident occurred after the fourth day’s play when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. Gill too accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," said the ICC's press release regarding his fine.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.
