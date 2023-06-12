WTC Final: Shubman Gill Fined, Reprimanded by ICC Umpires For Social Media Post

Shubman Gill though has been docked a total of 115 percent of his match fee with an extra 15 percent being cut on an individual level - for his social media post on Cameron Green's contentious catch that got him out in the second innings.

Gill was found to be in breach of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Apart from the fine, he has been handed one demerit point since this was his first offence in the 2 year period of the WTC.

"The incident occurred after the fourth day’s play when Gill criticised the umpiring decision for his dismissal in the second innings of the match on social media. Gill too accepted the sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," said the ICC's press release regarding his fine.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.