WTC Final: Shami Believes India Pace Battery is Better Than NZ’s

But Shami is of the opinion that Indian bowlers are better than New Zealand and their records speak for themselves. “Obviously, we are (better than Boult, Southee and Wagner). When we play Test cricket, even if someone is having a bad day the other bowlers step up. When someone is down we make sure to pick up that teammate and carry the team forward as a unit. We try to cheer him up as well.

“If you see our records you will have an idea of what I’m talking about. Fans don’t become fans overnight, they know the entire history. We have done a lot of homework to build this fast-bowling trio of me, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah,” Shami told Sports Tak.