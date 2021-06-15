WTC Final: Lack of Preparation Time is a Disadvantage, Says Pujara

Not having played a warm-up game ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final is a disadvantage for India, but the team is confident of performing well, said batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday.

India play New Zealand in the WTC final commencing on Friday.

"It is a disadvantage but it is something we can't control. And these are different times because of the pandemic. You cannot have the luxury of extra preparation time. The most important thing is the game is still going on and we are playing the final," said Pujara, referring to not getting a practice game in England.