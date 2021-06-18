WTC is Just Another Feather to Add in Our Hat: Virat Kohli

"We certainly feel that we have our goals set on the larger vision for Indian cricket and this (WTC final) is just a game which has a bit more value added to it, but for us, every Test match over the last five years probably has been of same value, and hence, we have been the top side for the last 3-4 years in Test cricket," felt Kohli.

Williamson said the journey to pinnacle of world Test was a challenging one.

"I suppose, we are a small country, and everybody has their different challenges and it's trying to commit to what is important to us as a group. We've got a really good opportunity coming up in the (WTC) final against the best team in the world and that's great."