Forever the Underdogs, New Zealand Finally Finish on Top

The Underdog Tag That Has Stuck

For an island with a population of under 50 lakh, less than half of Mumbai alone, punching above their weight is often an expression which finds mention.

This is for the simple reason that in the first place, the Kiwis were never considered threats, but as they keep on climbing the rungs of multi-team tournament ladders one after the other, one cannot help but admire their spotting prowess, determination, and of course, the spirit with which they play the game.

Interestingly enough, New Zealand's middle-order mainstay Ross Taylor said in an interview just before the WTC final that they were not the favourites and the tag of underdogs sits well on their head.

Forever the underdogs, New Zealand have kept rocking the favourites' boat over the last five-six years. They finally succeed in capsizing it at Southampton.