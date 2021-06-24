Wouldn’t Change Playing XI: Kohli Despite WTC Final Loss to NZ

Troubled and then dismissed in both innings by Kyle Jamieson, his teammate at the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Indian captain Virat Kohli was all praise for the pacer who won the Player of the Match award in the World Test Championship Final in Southampton.

New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets in the Ageas Bowl, with the rain marred Test needing the whole of the Reserve Day to produce a result.

“Jamieson is coming up nicely in international cricket - good areas with the ball, and he can bat quite well too. He's had a great game and he deserves the man of the match award,” Kohli said after the game.