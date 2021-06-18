Dale Steyn Reveals What Unsettles India’s Virat Kohli

Steyn's latter half of the career was plagued by injuries which forced him to miss several Tests, especially the series against India in 2015, where he suffered a groin strain during the opening Test in Mohali and missed the rest of the four-match series.

He said that the key to misleading a batsman into believing that he was being set up for a short ball while the reality was totally different was to apply mind games in the first few overs.

"We know, every batter's feet in the first 20 balls is not moving as well as he's like to. His eyes haven't adjusted, he hasn't adapted to the wicket just yet. So, I'd want him to think I'm going to go short, but I'll probably bowl six full balls to him to be honest.

"I'll probably try to get him to nick every single ball, but I'll be telling him, 'it's coming I'm going to hit you in the head you know'. I'm not going to swear at him but let him know that that short leg is in business," added Steyn.