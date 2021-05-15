WTC Final: Comparing Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson’s Campaigns

And yet another chapter of the storied rivalry between Williamson and Kohli is set to be written, this time on neutral ground. At Southampton, when fire meets ice, expect Kohli and Williamson, to turn on the style in the hunt for silverware.

World Test Championship

The two skippers have had good campaigns in the WTC, both scoring in excess of 800 runs, however Kohli has played 5 games more than Williamson during the campaign.

For the Indian captain, a major chunk of the WTC has seen talk about when he will get his next century, having not scored one since 2019, when he hammered 136 in a winning effort against Bangladesh in Kolkata. While the three-figure mark has eluded Kohli in recent times, the Indian captain has not been out of form, scoring 5 half centuries, of which three have come in 5 Tests.