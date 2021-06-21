Ball to Dismiss Kohli Would’ve Troubled Any Batter: Kyle Jamieson
Kyle Jamieson said Kohli’s scalp was a key factor in allowing NZ to run through India quickly.
New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson was a menace for India in their first innings of the World Test Championship final and he is also mighty pleased with the way he dismissed Virat Kohli.
Jamieson, who plays in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Kohli, got a 5-wicket haul as New Zealand rolled over India for 217 on Day 3 of the rain affected game.
When asked if setting up Kohli with outswingers and then bringing one back in like they did in New Zealand is a template they have said, Jamieson answered in affirmative.
“Oh, I guess yes. May be there is some sort of pattern and this we know talk about huge amount, the one that I was able to get him (Kohli) today certainly seamed back a little-bit.
“And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So I don’t think it is necessarily just for him (Kohli),” Jamieson said at the virtual post-day press conference.
“Yeah, obviously he (Kohli) is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning, was I guess was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed,” added the right-arm pacer.
However, he didn’t feel that Kohli has any apparent glitches in his technique.
“Oh, not really I think, he is (Kohli) world class batter and those guys don’t tend to have too many chinks in their armoury. He is obviously a massive part of their line-up and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us.”
Jamieson at times got the ball to wobble and it was satisfying to keep Kohli under control as the Indian captain in his 132-ball innings had a single boundary to his name.
“It is pleasing in terms of for myself trying to wobble the ball and try and keep him in check a little-bit and to get that was pleasing and it was a great start for our day,” he said.
(With PTI Inputs)
