WTC Final: Advantage New Zealand as India End Day 5 at 64/2
Both India’s openers have gotten out as the World Test Championship final heads into a sixth and final day.
Inspired bowling by Mohammed Shami helped India restrict New Zealand’s first innings total to 249 on Day 5 of the World Test Championship final but with Tim Southee picking the wickets of both Indian openers, New Zealand will go into the final day of the match with an upper hand.
India went to Stumps at 64/2, with a lead of 32 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 12 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 55 balls) were unbeaten while Shubman made a 33-ball 8 and Rohit scored 30 off the 81 deliveries he faced.
New Zealand, who began the day strongly placed at 101/2, were reduced to 135 for five in 72 overs at Lunch as Shami removed Ross Taylor (11) and BJ Watling (1) before Ishant Sharma got rid of Henry Nicholls (7).
Colin de Grandhomme (13) fell in the second session but the last four wickets added 87 runs to take the team to the eventual score. Skipper Kane Williamson grinded hard for his 49 (177 balls) before edging to slips off Ishant as the eighth wicket.
Clear Skies Expected on Day 6
If the sun, which finally appeared in a reasonable manner on the 5th day on Tuesday, continues to pierce the clouds on 6th and final day, batting conditions should become easier. But that means even if this facilitates India to set a sporting target, it is difficult to visualise them bundling out New Zealand on effectively the same wicket.
The surface is unlikely to dramatically convert itself into a turner, no longer conspiring with the quicker bowlers. India undoubtedly possess the firepower in their batting to cut loose. At the same time, it would be foolish to be reckless in such an apex encounter.
An Indian collapse in the 2nd innings would, of course, open the door for New Zealand. Indeed, an assignment below 200 should be within the Kiwis' grasp. India will, though, probably lower the shutters, if they lose vital wickets.
Kiwis Bowled Out For 249
Earlier on Tuesday, the Black Caps added a paltry 34 runs in 24 overs to their overnight score. Kane Williamson, the mainstay of their batting, produced only seven runs off 75 balls.
Ross Taylor failed to check a drive -- perhaps surprised by the bounce -- which went uppishly to mid-off, where Shubman Gill took a superb low catch diving forward.
Henry Nicholls edged an inswinger from Ishant Sharma, which to the left-handed batsman was an outswinger. And Mohammed Shami picked up his second wicket of the morning with the ball of the innings, which spreadeagled B.J. Watling's middle and off stumps.
Shami's fiery spell was further rewarded when he trapped Colin de Grandhomme leg before wicket with an incoming ball and then induced a hook from Kyle Jamieson to apply curtains to an attacking cameo. Both New Zealanders lacked the technique to defend on a pitch with a tendency to produce wicket-taking balls.
Williamson was more purposeful after lunch. But he was saved by an "umpire's call" when an appeal for lbw by the persevering Shami, referred to the TV umpire, was adjudged as hitting the outer side of off-stump and not more centrally.
Having been thus reprieved, the New Zealand captain rather uncharacteristically played away from his body off the back foot to virtually present a practice catch to his opposite number Virat Kohli at second slip; Ishant being the beneficiary.
By now, though, New Zealand had taken a slender 1st innings lead, which with a few lusty blows from Tim Southee was stretched to 32. An unworrying deficit, given the fact that India had to cope with the more challenging task of batting first on a fresh wicket and mostly under cloudy conditions. The opposition in contrast enjoyed a bit of sunshine for the greater part of their venture.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.