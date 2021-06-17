WTC Final: Rusty India Face Buoyant NZ in Test Cricket’s Pinnacle

India, boosted by the sun that has been drying the Hampshire Bowl pitch over the past few days, will hope to dent their biggest threat, New Zealand's swing bowlers, in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final that commences on Friday.

But unlike the Kiwis, who beat England 1-0 in a two-Test series this month, India are devoid of any match practice at the venue and will head into a game of magnitude without any competitive match practice. Virat Kohli's men, therefore, will have to recall all the past experience of playing in England.

India had played Kiwis in the WTC cycle, losing 2-0 in an away series last year. The Kiwis pace bowlers turned out to be unplayable as they ran through India's batting order.