Wriddhiman Saha Won't Identify Journalist Who Sent Rude Messages: Report

“I haven’t received any communication from the BCCI yet. If they ask me to reveal the name (of the journalist), I would tell them it was never my intention to harm somebody’s career, to pull a person down. That’s why I didn’t reveal the name in my tweet. That’s not the teaching of my parents. The main purpose of my tweet was to expose the fact that there’s someone in the media who does such things, disrespecting a player’s wish,” Saha was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“It wasn’t fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn’t want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong and no one else should do it again.”

The incident understandably saw an outpouring of support towards Saha, with the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Ravi Shastri among others tweeting as well. Shastri in fact urged the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to look into the matter.

Saha had reportedly been assured of a place in the Indian squad by Sourav Ganguly after the Kanpur Test against New Zealand. However, on the tour of South Africa, head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to Saha and told him that the team would be looking at younger wicket-keepers going forward. Dravid also clarified on Sunday night that the conversation with Saha was due to respect for the veteran keeper.

What though was confusing was that the head of the selection committee, Chetan Sharma, on Saturday, said that the Bengal man was being excluded for only the Sri Lanka series. Saha, who has pulled out of the Ranji Trophy this season, said he did so because he wanted to spend time with his family as his wife had been unwell for a while.