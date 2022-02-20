Wriddhiman Saha Shares Screenshot of Rude Messages from Journalist

"After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, 'As long as I'm here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team'. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I'm struggling to understand is that how things have changed so fast," Saha told The Sunday Express after the India squad for the home series against Sri Lanka was announced.

However, the veteran also revealed that the Indian team management had made it clear that they would be looking at younger players as a back-up for Rishabh Pant.

“Rahul bhai called me soon after the Test. I thought maybe he wanted to tell why he could not include me in the playing eleven and what’s the way forward. After the Test [in Kanpur] against New Zealand, Dadi (Sourav Ganguly) texted me congratulating me for my innings and boosted my confidence. So, when Rahul bhai called me, I thought maybe he wanted to talk to me about his plans,” Saha was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“But as we started speaking, Rahul bhai said, ‘I don’t know how to tell you this, but for a while, a few selectors and the team management are thinking of trying a new keeper’. I asked him whether it is because of my age or fitness, but Rahul bhai told me that it is not just because of age or performance. They were looking at younger talents, and since you are not playing in the eleven, we thought of looking at other talents…” Saha said.

In the interview to Sportstar, Saha also said that Chetan Sharma, the chief selector, had spoken to him about being dropped.

“Chetan Sharma told me that they will not consider me for the Sri Lanka series. I asked him whether it is just for the Sri Lanka series, or is it also beyond that? He took a pause and then said, from now on, you will not be considered,” Saha claimed.

The ace keeper will turn out in the IPL this season for the new franchise Gujarat Titans, who will be led by Hardik Pandya.