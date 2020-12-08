Wrap Hardik Pandya in Cotton Wool if World Cups Are Your Target

He did make a return as an all-rounder in time for the World Cup in 2019. India put enough pressure on him and anointed him as the fourth seamer in the side.

However, post the World Cup he has had a surgery and he took it a lot easier than before to make a return to India colours. In between, marriage and fatherhood seems to have calmed him down a bit.

This phase two in Pandya’s career could just be what India needs as it heads into a crucial three year phase with two T20 World Cups and one 50 over World Cup scheduled to be held. India needs an all-rounder to balance the line-up. This can at the moment only mean Pandya. Hence it is crucial that Kohli take charge along with head coach Ravi Shastri to manage Pandya’s workload.

They need to ensure that Pandya is not over stretched by playing him in Test cricket when he is still not ready to bowl. He will take some more time to strengthen himself and get prepared for the rigours of the longer format. If push comes to shove considering the workload in the white ball formats, India must look beyond Pandya as an all-rounder in red ball cricket. Instead, India should let Pandya focus just on the white ball formats.