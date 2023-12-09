WPL Auction 2024: Gujarat Giants Pick Veda Krishnamurthy at her Base Price

Veda Krishnamurthy goes to Gujarat Giants at her base price Rs 30 Lakh in the accelerator round of the auction.
Veda had entered the inaugural WPL auction but didn’t find any takers then.
“I am pretty excited to be part of the auction. My current state of mind (ahead of the auction) is, that I am a little bit anxious because when things didn’t happen in the way I wanted last year, you kind of get affected a little bit, rather a lot more. So this time around, I am anxious, but at the same time, I am excited and waiting to see which way the auction will go,” the right-handed batter, who last played for India in the 2022 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia had said a few days back.
With the big auction having taken place in the league's inaugural edition last season, the five teams retained a total of 60 players, and released 29 by the 15 October deadline.
Coming into Mumbai's auction, the teams have a total of 30 slots open, including 9 for overseas players.
In the off season, Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the 2023 season, made the biggest overhaul, releasing 11 players and came into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 5.95 crore. RCB had 7 slots to fill, coming in with a budget of Rs 3.35 crore. Defending champions Mumbai and UP Warriorz both each had five slots open and came with an auction purse of Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 4 crore. Delhi had released only 3 players and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore.
All teams are allowed to have a roster of a maximum of 18 players for the season, with an auction purse cap of Rs 13.5 crore.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)