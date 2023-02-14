WPL Auction 2023: Poonam Yadav, Sophie Devine, Deandra Dottin & Other Big Steals

Poonam Yadav (bought by Delhi Capitals at base price of Rs 30 lakh)

Leg-spinners have shone in the shortest format of the game. Amit Mishra (166), Yuzvendra Chahal (166) and Piyush Chawla (157) figure in the top five wicket-takers in the IPL. And with 98 scalps in 72 games, Yadav has enough numbers to prove her credentials. She has been out of favour in the international setup since February 2022, but the economy of 5.75 augurs well for the Capitals. The batters have been clueless against her wrong 'uns and the loopy leg breaks; 18 out of the 98 scalps have been stumping dismissals.