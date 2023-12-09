WPL 2024: South Africa's Shabnim Ismail Goes to Mumbai Indians for 1.2 Crore

Mumbai Indians have bought veteran Proteas pacer Shabnim Ismail for Rs 1.2 crore.

At 35, the South African bowler is one of the most experienced names in the WPL 2024 auction. She played for the UP Warriorz in the 2023 WPL season, but with just three outings she was among the four players released by the franchise in the off season.

Recently, she played the Women's Big Bash for the Hobart Hurricanes and finished as their joint second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 14 matches.