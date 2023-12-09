Join Us On:
WPL 2024: South Africa's Shabnim Ismail Goes to Mumbai Indians for 1.2 Crore

After being released by #UPWarriorz, South African pacer Shabnim Ismail goes to #MumbaiIndians for Rs 1.2 crore.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Published
Mumbai Indians have bought veteran Proteas pacer Shabnim Ismail for Rs 1.2 crore.

At 35, the South African bowler is one of the most experienced names in the WPL 2024 auction. She played for the UP Warriorz in the 2023 WPL season, but with just three outings she was among the four players released by the franchise in the off season.

Recently, she played the Women's Big Bash for the Hobart Hurricanes and finished as their joint second-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets in 14 matches.

With the big auction having taken place in the league's inaugural edition last season, the five teams retained a total of 60 players, and released 29 by the 15 October deadline.

Coming into Mumbai's auction, the teams have a total of 30 slots open, including 9 for overseas players.

In the off season, Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the 2023 season, made the biggest overhaul, releasing 11 players and came into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 5.95 crore. RCB had 7 slots to fill, coming in with a budget of Rs 3.35 crore. Defending champions Mumbai and UP Warriorz both each had five slots open and came with an auction purse of Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 4 crore. Delhi had released only 3 players and came into the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore. 

All teams are allowed to have a roster of a maximum of 18 players for the season, with an auction purse cap of Rs 13.5 crore.

Topics:  WPL 2024   WPL 2024 Auction 

