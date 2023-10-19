WPL 2024 Retentions: Teams Retain 60 Players, Including 21 Overseas Cricketers

Mumbai Indians, champions of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023, have retained 13 players including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur for the next edition of the event to be held in 2024.

Besides Harmanpreet, Mumbai has also retained WPL 2023's Most Valuable Player and Purple Cap recipient Hayley Matthews and Emerging Player of the Season Yastika Bhatia along with Player of the Final Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

Mumbai Indians' 13 retained players include five overseas players -- Amelia Kerr, Isabelle Wong and Chloe Tryon besides Hayley Matthews and Natalie Sciver-Brunt.