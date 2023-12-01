WPL 2024: Retentions, Big Players Released - Everything You Need To Know

Ahead of the mini auction scheduled to be held on 9 December in Mumbai for the second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the five franchises - Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants announced the players they have retained and released.
The retention window for the franchises came to an end on 15 October 2023, the five participating teams retained a total of 60 players, including 21 overseas players and released 29 players.
The inaugural edition of the tournament that started on 4 March 2023 and concluded on 26 March 2023 saw the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians lift the trophy by defeating the Meg Lanning captained Delhi Capitals in the final showdown.
Gujarat Giants, who finished the debut season at the bottom of the points table are hoping to rebound stronger and are looking for an overhaul as they have released a total number of 11 players including four foreign players, while Royal Challengers Bangalore released three including Megan Schutt.
Delhi Capitals retained 15 of their 18 squad members, releasing Tara Norris - the only player from an associate nation across franchises.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians released just four players, out of which only Dhara Gujjar made just one appearance in the previous season. Meanwhile, in an unexpected move UP Warriorz, let go South African pacer Shabnim Ismail.
As the the franchises gear up for the second season of the WPL, here’s a look at released players who will be the pick of the bidders during the auction:
Shabmin Ismail
Former South African speedster Shabnim Ismail was released by UP Warriorz in what is being described as a shocking move. The ex-Protea played only three matches in their campaign in the first season. The selection was often shuffled between her and Australia’s aggressive all-rounder Grace Harris in the playing XI.
In as many games, she claimed three wickets at an economy rate of 8.76. Even though she gave up enough runs, it is unthinkable to disregard the vast experience of the Proteas women's highest wicket-taker.
With the WPL likely to expand in different cities of India from next year onwards, Shabnim's ability to bowl at a deadly pace will be essential for any team. Teams will therefore be eager to bid on the 35-year-old in order to bolster their bowling arsenal.
Devika Vaidya
Another UP player who was released in the auction pool is India’s leg-spinning all-rounder Devika Vaidya, who was signed at INR 1.4 crore. Vaidya managed 77 runs and one wicket in seven matches.
Nonetheless, the 26-year-old has been an essential part of the Indian team, particularly in the bowling department. Following her WPL stint, Vaidya claimed 10 wickets for the team in 7 matches and appeared to be in good form. At the Asian Games in China, Vaidya also claimed a wicket in India's historic gold medal match against Sri Lanka.
As the UP-based franchise has decided not to stick with her, given her recent performance, other teams will try to include the seasoned all-rounder in their squad.
Megan Schutt
Australia’s Megan Schutt was one of the biggest names released by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the second WPL edition. Despite playing in all eight games the previous season, Schutt was only able to take four wickets at an economy rate of 8.46.
In Women's T20 Internationals, though, the 30-year-old tops the standings with 130 wickets taken in 102 matches. During the Women's Ashes in July of this year, she overtook Pakistani pacer Nida Dar's record of 126 T20I wickets to become the most successful bowler in the shortest format.
In the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), the Aussie has taken 14 wickets in 10 games.
Tara Norris
25-year-old Tara Norris - the only player from an associate nation in the WPl who was bought at the auction for INR 10 lakhs was released by the Delhi Capitals. For the Capitals, the young bowler finished the season with seven wickets.
In the recently concluded Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, she scalped 5 wickets in 10 matches.
Kim Garth
Gujarat Giants’ Kim Garth, who was roped in as a replacement for West Indies batter Deandra Dottin became the second player to claim a five-wicket haul in the Women’s Premier League. Against UP Warriorz, the Australian pacer who was born in Ireland finished with a 5 for 36 score.
For Gujarat Giants in the tournament, Garth finished with the most wickets (11). During the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, the 27-year-old shared the lead in wickets taken with six, demonstrating her excellent form of late. Her highest series figure, 3/8, was recorded by her.
Sophia Dunkley
A powerful batter and handy leg-spinner, Sophia Dunkley who the Giants acquired for INR 60 Lakh is another player who wasn’t retained by the franchise.
With a stunning 65 off 27 balls against RCB, the English batsman smashed the league's fastest fifty. She amassed 121 runs at a strike rate of 175.6 at the end of the campaign.
In the ongoing WBBL, the England youngster has amassed a total of 192 runs in 10 matches.
