WPL 2024: MI's Shabnim Ismail Bowls the Fastest Delivery in Women's Cricket

Ismail, who appeared for South Africa in all eight previous ICC Women's T20 World Cups and only retired from international cricket following last year's tournament on home soil, had previously been clocked as bowling at 128km/h (79.54mph) against the West Indies in 2016 and at 127km/h twice during the most recent edition of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2022.

However, Ismail's efforts were in vain as she delivered four expensive overs to finish with figures of 1/46 as the MI went down to the DC by 29 runs.