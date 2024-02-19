Keerthana Balakrishnan: Tamil Nadu's First WPL Pick, Set to Dazzle in MI Colours

Embarking on a childhood journey of sports and physical activity may seem ordinary, but for Keerthana Balakrishnan, a cricketer hailing from Tamil Nadu, what began as a simple quest to shed weight unfolded into a miraculous transformation. Little did she anticipate that her early affinity for the sports field would evolve into a story where cricket gear would become the canvas for her dreams.

“I was 10 years old when I started my cricketing journey. I was going to the ground to shed some weight and then cricket happened. My cousin used to play cricket. When he would go to the ground, my father would take me along to perform some physical activities. He would make me run and do other stuff. One day, very randomly, when my brother was playing, my father said why don't you play cricket too. It started from there,” Keerthana told The Quint.