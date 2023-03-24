Need for Speed: South Africa’s Shabnim Ismail, Tracing Her Indian Roots in WPL

“I always love coming to India. Absolutely love the culture, the people, everyone is so welcoming.”

To misapprehend this quote for a media-trained statement, guided principally by PR prerequisites, will not be too benighted a stance. Indeed, the same quote can be credited to any and every foreign cricketer coming to India, for there is no easier, faster, and more efficient way of winning over the country’s cricket fanatics.

But when Shabnim Ismail, the South African pacer who is currently playing for UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), said this during an exclusive conversation with The Quint, she did mean it.