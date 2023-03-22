ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Teams, Squads, Schedule, Tickets, Points Table, More

Here are the teams, squads, point table and schedule for finals and eliminators of WPL 2023

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
2 min read
WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Teams, Squads, Schedule, Tickets, Points Table, More
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

WPL 2023: The first ever season of BCCI owned Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 has been a huge success. The WPL 2023 is towards its end and we have got our top 3 qualifiers after a lot of drama, action, and thriller moments altogether. Today, we will inform you about WPL 2023 Playoffs and Final schedule, Teams and Squads, Timing, Venues, Tickets, Points Table, and more.

There were five teams who participated in the inaugural season of WPL 2023 with each team playing every other team twice and playing 8 matches in total. Only three teams could qualify for the eliminators and those teams were the ones who are at the top of the points table at the end of the league.

Also Read

WPL 2023: Delhi Trump UP in Final League Stage Match, Qualify Directly for Final

WPL 2023: Delhi Trump UP in Final League Stage Match, Qualify Directly for Final
ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Teams 

Delhi Capitals- Mag Lannings
Mumbai indians– Harmanpret Kaur
UP Warriorz– Allesa Healey

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Tara Norris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

UP Warriors: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Simran Shaikh, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Laxmi Yadav, Shweta Sehrawat, Soppadhandi Yashasri

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Schedule & Timings

  • 24 March 2023 (Friday)- Elminator between MI and UP Warriorz - 7.30 PM IST

  • 26 March 2023 (Final)- Final Delhi Capitals vs Eliminator Winner - 7.30 PM IST

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: How to Book Tickets

  1. Visit the BookMyShow website or app

  2. Search for "WPL 2023 Online Tickets” or for WPL

  3. Select the city where the match will be played and click on “Buy Now”.

  4. Choose up to four seats and click on “Continue”

  5. Enter the required details and complete the payment.

  6. You will get a confirmation Email or SMS.

ADVERTISEMENT

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Points Table

TeamsMWLpts
DC86212
MI86212
UPW8448
RCB8264
GG8264

WPL 2023 Playoff & Final: Live Streaming

The WPL 2023 Eliminator between MI vs UP Warriorz as well as final between Winner of Eliminator and DC will by live streamed on Jio Cinema online while the match will be broadcast ed on Sports 18 Network on TV.

Also Read

The One Who Got Away – Dharavi Slum's Simran Shaikh is Slaying in WPL 2023

The One Who Got Away – Dharavi Slum's Simran Shaikh is Slaying in WPL 2023

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×