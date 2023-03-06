WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming Details

WPL 2023 LIVE Telecast: The new season of Women's Premier League began on 4 March 2023. The inaugural season of the Women’s premier League was a blockbuster with the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants that was played in Mumbai.

This season, five teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz will face on each other in a 23 days cricketing league. The five-team tournament will have a total of 22 matches and the final match will be played on 26 March.

The fourth league match of the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai today.

While Harmanpreet Kaur led team Mumbai Indians registered a victory in their opener against Gujarat Giants, Smriti Mandhana-led Bangalore were gunned down by Delhi Capitals over the weekend.

Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the 4th match of the WPL 2023 to be played between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore