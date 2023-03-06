WPL 2023: Hayley Matthews’ 360° Show Helps Mumbai Indians Brush Aside RCB

Mumbai Indians secured their second consecutive victory in the 2023 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, courtesy of a nine-wicket triumph over Royal Challengers Bangalore, here at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a target of 156 runs, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team crossed the finish line in only 14.2 overs.

RCB skipper, Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted for the more popular option of batting first. It once seemed to be the correct call, as both of Bangalore’s openers in Mandhana and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine, got off to quickfire starts with the first four overs producing 35 runs.