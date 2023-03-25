WPL 2023 Final: DC vs MI Women’s Premier League Live Streaming Details in India

After 21 matches and more than three weeks of continuous action, the Women’s Premier League’s first season is finally coming to an end. As per the latest details available, WPL 2023 has two finalists who will compete for the league’s first title. Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals will play against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2023 final, which is set to take place soon. Cricket fans in the country should know the final match details.

As per the date mentioned on the official schedule, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final is set to take place on Sunday, 26 March. Cricket fans in the country are extremely excited to watch who will win the Women’s Premier League 2023 title. Everyone should stay alert on Sunday and take note of the live streaming details of WPL.