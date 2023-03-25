WPL 2023 Final: DC vs MI Women’s Premier League Live Streaming Details in India
Women’s Premier League 2023: The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL final match will happen on 26 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
After 21 matches and more than three weeks of continuous action, the Women’s Premier League’s first season is finally coming to an end. As per the latest details available, WPL 2023 has two finalists who will compete for the league’s first title. Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals will play against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League 2023 final, which is set to take place soon. Cricket fans in the country should know the final match details.
As per the date mentioned on the official schedule, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final is set to take place on Sunday, 26 March. Cricket fans in the country are extremely excited to watch who will win the Women’s Premier League 2023 title. Everyone should stay alert on Sunday and take note of the live streaming details of WPL.
Here are the match date, time, venue, and live streaming updates of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final that you should note if you want to watch the match.
When will the Women’s Premier League 2023 final be played between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians?
The Women’s Premier League 2023 final is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, 26 March. Cricket fans should take proper note of the match date. It is important to note that the WPL 2023 final is set to start at 7:30 PM IST, on the mentioned date.
Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final be played?
As per the latest details available as of now, the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Premier League 2023 final live for viewers in India?
Cricket fans in India can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2023 final live on the Sports18 Network. Viewers should know the date and time to watch the live match on the mentioned channel.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League 2023 final?
You can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Women’s Premier League 2023 final match live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the match for free.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.