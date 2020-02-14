Would Have Played Longer if it Wasn’t for Chaos in CSA: Philander

Relationship between players and Cricket South Africa has taken several hits over the past decade.

The worst for Philander came when he replaced Kyle Abbott, South Africa's best bowler in the 2015 World Cup, ahead of the semi-final of the tournament against New Zealand despite nursing a hamstring injury after then CEO Haroon Lorgat reminded the national team selectors of the transformation commitments.

Philander said that he should not have played that match.

"It's difficult for me to look back on that," he said. "I blatantly and openly told the coach that the best player must play. He told me, 'you're the best man for the day, you play'. But they were clearly not open and honest with me and Kyle. There were things happening behind closed doors," he said.