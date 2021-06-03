World Test C’ship Final Should Ideally be Best of Three: Shastri

India skipper Virat Kohli, on the other hand, said that the WTC final still holds a lot of value despite being one-off since it is first of its kind and is the culmination of last few years of hard work.

"It holds a lot of value, this being the first of its kind and in the toughest format. All of us take a lot of pride in playing Test cricket and the way we have progressed as a side. It (WTC final) is an example of what Test cricket means to us," said Kohli.

"So all of us who have been part of the Test side for many years, this is like an accumulation of all the hard work for not just the duration of [two years of] WTC but of the last five-six years since the time we started coming up the ranks and building as a side. We are just very, very happy to have the opportunity to play the final," added the India No. 4 Test batsman.