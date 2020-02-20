World Test Championship Points System Unfair: Kane Williamson

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not a fan of the points system used for the World Test Championship where a team gets a maximum of 120 points irrespective of the length of the series.

As per points system, the value for each Test match win in the upcoming two-match series is 60 points per game.

However if it's an Ashes series, the value of a Test match win is reduced to 24 as there are five matches.