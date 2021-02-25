Two Days for a Test Win & India One Step Closer to The WTC Final

India lost Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant within three runs -- from 114/3 they became 117/6. They were soon reduced to 134/6 and folded up for 145, taking a slender first-innings lead of 33 runs.

Off-spinner Root took five for eight in 6.2 overs while left-arm spinner Jack Leach bagged four wickets for 54.

Only four India batsmen reached double figures with Rohit Sharma being the top scorer with 66 off 96 balls.

However, if India's poor show gave England hope, they were in for some shock.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who picked a wicket off his first ball in the first innings, repeated the act in the second innings by removing first-innings half-centurion Zak Crawley, who missed the line of a skiddy delivery to be out bowled. Jonny Bairtsow got his second duck of this pink-ball Test. Sibley went soon after.

Patel took the first three wickets but England seemed to be getting back through Root and Ben Stokes. But then Ashwin, who began in a wayward manner, found his line to get rid of Stokes. Soon Root fell to Axar Patel. England's innings lasted just 184 deliveries and 81 runs.

By the time they returned to have a bowl at India again while defending 48, their shoulders were already drooping and soon India coasted to victory, thanks to a quick fire 25 off 25 balls from Rohit Sharma.

England had won the first Test and India the second one. Both matches were played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.