WTC Final: India Leave Out Mayank, Rahul & Shardul From Squad

The WTC final between India and New Zealand will be played at Southampton from 18 June.  

The Quint
Updated
Cricket
1 min read
Indian captain Virat Kohli, left, talks with New Zealand captain Kane Williamson following play on day three of the second cricket test between New Zealand and India at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.
i

The much-awaited squad for the India men’s team for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand has been announced.

The BCCI named the squad on 15 June. The WTC final between India and New Zealand will be played at Southampton from 18 June.

The Indian men’s team will be led by Virat Kohli. India have picked only two opening batters in Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Among those who missed out for the WTC Final from the original 20-member squad in England are Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal and Washington Sundar.

India’s squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha

(More to follow)

Published: 

