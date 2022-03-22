Women's ODI World Cup: Yastika's Fighting 50 Helps India Post 229/7 vs B'desh
Yastika Bhatia scored a fighting half century in the Women's ODI World Cup match vs Bangladesh.
India's top-order batter Yastika Bhatia scored a patient fifty, while Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar came up with late-innings flurry as the Mithali Raj-led side posted a respectable 229/7 against Bangladesh in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup league game at Seddon Park on Tuesday.
After opting to bat first, a 74-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got the team to the perfect start but Bangladesh picked three big wickets within two overs to reduce Indian to 74/3 in 15.4 overs. Nahida Akter first got Smriti out for 30 when she tamely hit straight to Fargana Hoque and then Ritu Moni struck twice in two deliveries to send back Shafali on 42 and then got the big wicket of Indian skipper Mithali Raj, for a duck.
Shafali tried to hit one out of the ground and was stumped, before skipper Mithali Raj hit her first ball straight to Fahima Khatun at cover.
Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia then plugged the fall of wickets, stitching together a 34-run stand before Hoque's direct hit caught Harmanpreet short of her crease.
Yastika continued to ensure the scorecard kept ticking as she next helped add 54 runs alongside Richa Ghosh for the fifth wicket, while also scoring her half century. The wicketkeeper-batter took the attack to the bowlers early on, smashing Lata Mondal for consecutive boundaries in the 30th over. The duo kept finding the boundaries regularly but just when they looked set, Ghosh was caught-behind trying to cut a ball that was too close to the body.
India were 176/6 in 43.1 overs when Ritu Moni struck once again, picking the wicket of Yastika, on 50.
At 180/6 at the end of 44th over, India needed to finish well and Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar did just that. Their partnership of 48 in 38 balls propelled India to 229/7.
India, who will be keen to cement their spot inside the top-four with a victory, made one change to their playing XI with Poonam Yadav replacing Meghna Singh.
Bangladesh made two changes to their side, with Murshida Khatun and Lata Mondal included for Shamima Sultana and Fariha Trisna.
A lower order charge saw Pooja Vastrakar stay unbeaten on 30 while Sneh Rana made 27 to help India post 229/7.
(With inputs from IANS)
