Women's World Cup: Another Blow For Hosts New Zealand as Coach Oram Leaves Camp

Oram, a former Black Caps pace bowler, received news that his wife and two children had tested positive for Covid-19 and the 43-year-old decided to leave the White Ferns camp to be with his family.

New Zealand coach Bob Carter backed Oram's decision to be by his family's side while they battle the illness. "Ultimately, family is the most important thing, so we fully support Jacob and his need to return home and care for his loved ones," Carter was quoted as saying by the ICC.

The loss of Oram is the latest blow for the White Ferns, who are battling injuries to Devine (back) and Lea Tahuhu (left hamstring) as they attempt to stay alive at the tournament.

Tahuhu hurt herself during Sunday's narrow loss and she will be assessed by medical staff in Christchurch ahead of New Zealand's match against Pakistan on March 26.