Women’s T20 WC: Key Battles to Decide India vs England Semi-Final

16-year-old Shafali Verma has lit the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup with her fearless batting at the top of the order. Courtesy her recent batting exploits, Shafali has now become the top-ranked batter in the T20 format.

When India face England in the first semi-final on Thursday, the English bowlers will be wary of the danger and will be eager to see the back of Shafali as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Shafali continues to be India’s highest run-scorer in the competition with 161 and her team will be relying heavily on their opener for another good start in Sydney. The fact that Shafali like attack from the word go, she would susceptible to an early exit – and who better that experienced Anya Shrubsole to do the job for the English side.

Only India’s Poonam Yadav has more wickets than Shrubsole at this edition and she became the first England bowler to 100 T20I wickets when hitting the milestone against Pakistan.

With 41 scalps, Shrubsole also the most wickets in the history of the Women’s T20 World Cup and if any team are aware of her threat, it’s India.

In 2017, when India went down in the final against England in the 50-over World Cup, Shrubsole’s led the charge with a match-winning six for 46.