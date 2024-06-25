Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 19 July

The Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 will open with a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the prime-time slot on 19 July here, according to the final fixtures of the tournament announced on Tuesday. India and Pakistan will take the field for the second match of the day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) meet Nepal in the tournament opener earlier in the day.
India are in Group A along with UAE and Nepal while Group B comprises hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand in the eight-team tournament. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on July 26 while the final is scheduled for 28 July. according to the schedule drawn and announced by the Asian Cricket Council.
In their other matches, India play UAE on 21 July and Nepal on 23 July. Unless there is a huge upset, India and Pakistan from Group A and Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Group B are expected to qualify for the semifinals from their respective groups.
Two matches will be played daily in the preliminary stage, which will continue till 24 July.
The full schedule of Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
19 July: UAE v Nepal; India v Pakistan
20 July: Malaysia v Thailand; Sri Lanka v Bangladesh
21 July: India v UAE; Pakistan v Nepal
22 July: Sri Lanka v Malaysia; Bangladesh v Thailand
23 July: Pakistan v UAE; India v Nepal
24 July: Bangladesh v Malaysia; Sri Lanka v Thailand.
26 July: Semifinal 1; Semifinal 2
28 July: Final.
Matches will be played at 2pm and 7pm local time.
