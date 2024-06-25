Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024: Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 19 July

The Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 will open with a blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the prime-time slot on 19 July here, according to the final fixtures of the tournament announced on Tuesday. India and Pakistan will take the field for the second match of the day after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) meet Nepal in the tournament opener earlier in the day.

India are in Group A along with UAE and Nepal while Group B comprises hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand in the eight-team tournament. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals, which will be played on July 26 while the final is scheduled for 28 July. according to the schedule drawn and announced by the Asian Cricket Council.