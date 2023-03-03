ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Premier League 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch WPL Live

Know the live streaming details, full schedule and when, where to watch WPL 2023 matches

Shivangani Singh
Published
Cricket
2 min read
WPL 2023 LIVE Telecast: The new season of Women's Premier League will begin on 4 March 2023. The inaugural season of the Women’s premier League will kick with a blockbuster match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants that will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

This season, five teams Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz will face on each other in a 23 days cricketing league. The BCCI is planning a grand opening ceremony that will be attended by famous Indian celebrities.

In total, 22 matches will be played in WPL 2023, with each franchise playing the other twice in the league stage. An eliminator game will be played on 24 March at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, followed by the final on March 26 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Let's know when and where can you watch the WPL matches 2023.

Women's Premier League 2023 Live streaming: Where to Watch Live?

The live streaming of the Women’s Premier League 2023 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app. The afternoon matches of the tournament will begin at 3:30 PM IST and the evening will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Viacom 18 has acquired the media rights for WPL for a period of five years. As such, all matches of WPL 2023 will be live telecast on the Sports18 network.

Women's Premier League 2023 Live streaming: When to Watch?

March 4: Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 5: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 5: UP Warriorz vs. Gujarat Giants, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 7: Delhi Capitals vs. UP Warriorz, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 8: Gujarat Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 9: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 11: Gujarat Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 12: UP Warriorz vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 13: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 14: Gujarat Giants vs. Mumbai Indians, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 15: UP Warriorz vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 16: Gujarat Giants vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 18: UP Warriorz vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 18: Gujarat Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 20: Gujarat Giants vs. UP Warriorz, Brabourne Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 20: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 21: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians, DY Patil Stadium, 3:30 pm IST

March 21: UP Warriorz vs. Delhi Capitals, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 24: Eliminator, DY Patil Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

March 26: Final, Brabourne Stadium, 7:30 pm IST

