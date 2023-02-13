WPL Auction 2023: Sophie Ecclestone Sold to UP Warriorz for 1.80 Crore

Top-ranked T20I bowler Ecclestone is a seasoned campaigner with an economy of 5.90. The slow left-arm orthodox spinner finished with four wickets in three games in the Women's T20 Challenge last year and can operate at full throttle on the spin-friendly Indian pitches.

A decent striker of the ball, Ecclestone — who was also the runners-up with Sydney Sixers at the Big Bash League — can contribute in the lower order.

She's currently in top form, having helped England sail to victory over West Indies in their 2023 ICC T20 World Cup opener on Saturday. She picked 3/23 including the wickets of Hayley Matthews, Afy Fletcher and Zaida James.